Alex Ovechkin scores 786th career goal to tie Gordie Howe’s record for most goals ever with single team

By Ian Oland

November 3, 2022 8:56 pm

Alex Ovechkin just notched another piece of incredible history and he did it in the perfect venue.

While playing in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals ever with a single franchise. Howe scored 786 career goals for the Red Wings from 1946 through 1971. Gordie Howe’s son, Mark, was in attendance.

Ovechkin scored career goal number 786 seven minutes and 11 seconds into the second period to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

Ovechkin scored the goal at even strength after taking a no-look pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov on the opposite wing. Ovi caught the puck with his skate, gathered it to his blade, and wristed the puck past Ville Husso far side.

Here was Ovi’s celly afterward.

Here was the scoreboard in-arena.

And here’s the graphic from the Caps.

“It’s a pretty special moment,” Ovechkin said to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken during the second intermission.

He added, “I thought about it would be nice to tie (before the game). It’d be much cooler if I pass him here.”

Ovechkin hit 786 in goals in 401 fewer games. Ovi hit the mark in his 1,286th game with the Capitals while Howe did so 1,687.

With the goal, Ovi also edged closer to Wayne Gretzky’s all-time road goals record.

Can he break the record in the third period? We’ll see!

Update: He could not.

