Alex Ovechkin scores 786th career goal to tie Gordie Howe’s record for most goals ever with single team

Alex Ovechkin just notched another piece of incredible history and he did it in the perfect venue.

While playing in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, Ovechkin tied Gordie Howe for the most goals ever with a single franchise. Howe scored 786 career goals for the Red Wings from 1946 through 1971. Gordie Howe’s son, Mark, was in attendance.

Ovechkin scored career goal number 786 seven minutes and 11 seconds into the second period to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

Ovechkin scored the goal at even strength after taking a no-look pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov on the opposite wing. Ovi caught the puck with his skate, gathered it to his blade, and wristed the puck past Ville Husso far side.

Here was Ovi’s celly afterward.

Here was the scoreboard in-arena.

And here’s the graphic from the Caps.

8️⃣🤝9️⃣ The #Gr8 has tied Gordie Howe for most goals all-time with a single franchise in NHL history.#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/DtdDf7uSgr — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 4, 2022

“It’s a pretty special moment,” Ovechkin said to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken during the second intermission.

He added, “I thought about it would be nice to tie (before the game). It’d be much cooler if I pass him here.”

Alex Ovechkin after tying Gordie Howe for most goals scored with one franchise in NHL history: "I thought about it would be nice to tie him, but it would be much cooler if I pass him here." 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zcCMJrcHx3 — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 4, 2022

Ovechkin hit 786 in goals in 401 fewer games. Ovi hit the mark in his 1,286th game with the Capitals while Howe did so 1,687.

Alex Ovechkin scores his sixth goal of the season to put the Capitals ahead 1-0. With the goal, Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe (786g) for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 4, 2022

With the goal, Ovi also edged closer to Wayne Gretzky’s all-time road goals record.

The goal also marked Ovechkin's 400th career goal he has scored on the road, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (402) for the most in NHL history. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 4, 2022

Can he break the record in the third period? We’ll see!

Update: He could not.