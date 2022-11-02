Capital announce act for ‘Rock the Retro Concert’ at 9:30 Club, reveal design of t-shirt giveaway

The Washington Capitals launched their Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey almost two weeks ago. But there’s a lot more to this year’s retro design than just new sweaters.
The Capitals are holding four special giveaways at games when the team is wearing the black alternates. Along with that, the Capitals planned a 90s-themed concert at the 9:30 Club. The longtime owner of the venue, Seth Hurwitz, is a huge Caps fan.
The ‘Rock the Retro Concert’ will take place on November 21. The team is encouraging fans to wear 90s-inspired outfits and retro gear to the show. DC all-90s band, White Ford Bronco, will headline the show.
White Ford Bronco plays all around the area — recent shows have been at The Bullpen, Union Stage, and The Hamilton Live — and plays 90s music across the Alternative, Pop, Rock, R&B, and Country genres.
Doors for the concert open at 7 pm and select Capitals players will be in attendance. Elliot in the Morning’s Elliot Segal, who is also a huge Caps fan, will be the emcee for the evening.
Tickets cost $25. Everyone who purchases a ticket and attends will be given a free Reverse Retro T-shirt that has an original design. The Capitals gave RMNB an up-close look at the design to share with fans.
Here is the press release provided by the Capitals:
Capitals to Host Rock the Retro Concert Presented by FTX at 9:30 Club on Nov. 21
Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today the Rock the Retro Concert Presented by FTX, taking place at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21. Tickets for the concert, which features the 90s tribute band White Ford Bronco, are now available via TicketMaster.com. The concert celebrates the Capitals recently launched Black Reverse Retro Jersey that was inspired by the Capitals 1995 jersey.
Tickets cost $25 and include a free Reverse Retro T-shirt that can be redeemed at the concert. Fans are encouraged to wear 90s inspired outfits and retro gear to the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. and select Capitals players will be in attendance. The concert will be hosted by Elliot in the Morning’s Elliot Segal.
Located at 9th and V Streets, NW in Washington, D.C., the 9:30 Club is the inimitable place bands aspire to play and music fans love to attend. Now in its forty-second year, it’s a destination for locals and people across the country and is the most attended club if its size in the world. Gracing the stage have been legends including Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, Al Green, Willie Nelson, and James Brown; recently discovered acts like the Lizzo and Billie Eilish, and arena acts looking for an intimate club play such as Adele, Foo Fighters, Pink, Justin Timberlake, the Smashing Pumpkins, Green Day and Fall Out Boy. The 9:30 Club has won multiple Top Club awards from Billboard, Rolling Stone and Pollstar.
White Ford Bronco, D.C.‘s All-90s band, is described as equal parts raucous wedding reception, the last night of a holiday weekend in Dewey Beach and a dance party to a throwback radio playlist. White Ford Bronco plays all types of 90s music across Alternative, Pop, Rock, R&B and Country. The band is on Instagram @whitefordbronco and fans can visit http://www.whitefordbronco.com for upcoming shows and events.
The Capitals unveiled the new Reverse Retro 2022 ADIZERO jersey on Oct. 20. It will be worn during seven games across the 2022-23 season and is reminiscent of the Capitals jerseys introduced in 1995, featuring a blue, black and bronze color scheme and the Capitol Building on the shoulder. The blue, black and bronze color scheme with the screaming eagle was first introduced by the Capitals on June 22, 1995. This year’s Reverse Retro jersey is a marriage of Capitals first ever third jersey, which became the road jersey in 2000, and the original rebrand from the team’s jerseys with the screaming eagle.
2022-23 marks the first season the primarily black jersey will have the screaming eagle with a dimensional cresting treatment on it. The screaming eagle was most recently introduced with the red color scheme in 2020 as the team’s first Reverse Retro jersey. The screaming eagle preying in the downward design direction is meant to evoke the energy, power and speed of an eagle, which was selected due to its symbolic status as the national bird of the United States. The shoulder patch features the Capital building in front of two crossed hockey sticks. The logo was completed with two stars in the background and a hockey puck nested between the blades of the sticks.
In addition, the neckline of this year’s Reverse Retro jersey features as an ode to captain Alex Ovechkin’s rookie year, with the year 2005 written on it. The reboot also features symmetrical striping and a custom unconventional player name and number font system with bold new colors – Capital Blue and Metallic Copper.
