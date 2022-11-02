Capital announce act for ‘Rock the Retro Concert’ at 9:30 Club, reveal design of t-shirt giveaway

The Washington Capitals launched their Reverse Retro 2.0 jersey almost two weeks ago. But there’s a lot more to this year’s retro design than just new sweaters.

The Capitals are holding four special giveaways at games when the team is wearing the black alternates. Along with that, the Capitals planned a 90s-themed concert at the 9:30 Club. The longtime owner of the venue, Seth Hurwitz, is a huge Caps fan.

The ‘Rock the Retro Concert’ will take place on November 21. The team is encouraging fans to wear 90s-inspired outfits and retro gear to the show. DC all-90s band, White Ford Bronco, will headline the show.

WHO’S READY FOR A SCREAMING GOOD TIME⁉️ Join us on Nov. 21 at @930Club for our Rock the Retro Concert, presented by @FTX_Official, and get your ‘90s on with @whitefordbronco! 🎶https://t.co/eOUjpu9OcJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 1, 2022

White Ford Bronco plays all around the area — recent shows have been at The Bullpen, Union Stage, and The Hamilton Live — and plays 90s music across the Alternative, Pop, Rock, R&B, and Country genres.

Doors for the concert open at 7 pm and select Capitals players will be in attendance. Elliot in the Morning’s Elliot Segal, who is also a huge Caps fan, will be the emcee for the evening.

Tickets cost $25. Everyone who purchases a ticket and attends will be given a free Reverse Retro T-shirt that has an original design. The Capitals gave RMNB an up-close look at the design to share with fans.

Here is the press release provided by the Capitals: