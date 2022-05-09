Home / Live Blog / Game Four live blog: Capitals vs Panthers

Game Four live blog: Capitals vs Panthers

By Ian Oland

May 9, 2022 7:05 pm

The Washington Capitals will look to take a commanding lead in their first-round playoff series with the Florida Panthers tonight two days after an emphatic 6-1 victory at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals will once again be without Tom Wilson due to a lower-body injury. Ilya Samsonov will get his second straight start and has only been beaten once by the Panthers in four periods of play.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington locally and TNT nationally.

Excited? Me too. Let’s do this, boys.

Pregame reading material

Caps lines

Via @VogsCaps:

8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 39-Mantha
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

30-Samsonov

Panthers Lines

Via @JamesonCoop:

Marchment – Barkov – Giroux
Verhaeghe – Bennett – Huberdeau
Duclair – Lundell – Reinhart
Acciari – Luostarinen – Hornqvist

Chiarot – Ekblad
Forsling – Weegar
Gudas – Montour

Bobrovsky

Capitals take early lead via TJ Oshie PPG

Another deflection by the Osh Babe.

Happy 100th, Teej.

Juan Soto in the house

Nationals Juan Soto attends Game Four to root on Capitals

Panthers tie it up on a 2-on-1

Carter Verhaeghe controlled the bouncing biscuit just enough to slide it past Ilya Samsonov.

Huge breakaway goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov. 2-1 Caps.

Panthers tie it up with their goaltender pulled. 2-2.

Puck went off Garnet Hathaway and in.

To the first overtime we go!

We need your guesses in the comments on who is scoring in OT for both teams.

Carter Verhaeghe wins it early in OT.

