Game Four live blog: Capitals vs Panthers

The Washington Capitals will look to take a commanding lead in their first-round playoff series with the Florida Panthers tonight two days after an emphatic 6-1 victory at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals will once again be without Tom Wilson due to a lower-body injury. Ilya Samsonov will get his second straight start and has only been beaten once by the Panthers in four periods of play.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington locally and TNT nationally.

Excited? Me too. Let’s do this, boys.

Pregame reading material

Caps lines Via @VogsCaps: 8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie

90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 39-Mantha

24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary

22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway 42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson

9-Orlov, 3-Jensen

57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz 30-Samsonov

Panthers Lines Via @JamesonCoop: Marchment – Barkov – Giroux

Verhaeghe – Bennett – Huberdeau

Duclair – Lundell – Reinhart

Acciari – Luostarinen – Hornqvist Chiarot – Ekblad

Forsling – Weegar

Gudas – Montour Bobrovsky

Capitals take early lead via TJ Oshie PPG Another deflection by the Osh Babe. T.J. Oshie is so good he doesn't even need his stick to score pic.twitter.com/wtRDlxJBkV — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 9, 2022 Happy 100th, Teej. Nice way to start your 100th career playoff game, Osh@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/X3FhAnd0kl — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 9, 2022

Juan Soto in the house Nationals Juan Soto attends Game Four to root on Capitals

Panthers tie it up on a 2-on-1 Carter Verhaeghe controlled the bouncing biscuit just enough to slide it past Ilya Samsonov. SWAGGY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BL9LTsV9P8 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 9, 2022

Panthers tie it up with their goaltender pulled. 2-2. Puck went off Garnet Hathaway and in. SAM REINHART IN THE CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/brGPD7Oejo — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 10, 2022

To the first overtime we go! We need your guesses in the comments on who is scoring in OT for both teams.

Carter Verhaeghe wins it early in OT. AND THIS SERIES IS TIED 💥 Carter Verhaeghe goes top-shelf with his @SUBWAYCanada OT winner to give the @FlaPanthers the Game 4 win. #StanleyCup | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/mL6mtfZ5nt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2022

Comment below! We’ll be updating this live throughout the night.