Game Four live blog: Capitals vs Panthers

The Washington Capitals will look to take a commanding lead in their first-round playoff series with the Florida Panthers tonight two days after an emphatic 6-1 victory at Capital One Arena.
The Capitals will once again be without Tom Wilson due to a lower-body injury. Ilya Samsonov will get his second straight start and has only been beaten once by the Panthers in four periods of play.
Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington locally and TNT nationally.
Caps lines
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 77-Oshie
90-Johansson, 19-Backstrom, 39-Mantha
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 73-Sheary
22-Larsson, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
30-Samsonov
Panthers Lines
Marchment – Barkov – Giroux
Verhaeghe – Bennett – Huberdeau
Duclair – Lundell – Reinhart
Acciari – Luostarinen – Hornqvist
Chiarot – Ekblad
Forsling – Weegar
Gudas – Montour
Bobrovsky
Capitals take early lead via TJ Oshie PPG
Another deflection by the Osh Babe.
T.J. Oshie is so good he doesn't even need his stick to score pic.twitter.com/wtRDlxJBkV
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 9, 2022
Happy 100th, Teej.
Nice way to start your 100th career playoff game, Osh@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/X3FhAnd0kl
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 9, 2022
Juan Soto in the house
Panthers tie it up on a 2-on-1
Carter Verhaeghe controlled the bouncing biscuit just enough to slide it past Ilya Samsonov.
SWAGGY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BL9LTsV9P8
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 9, 2022
Huge breakaway goal by Evgeny Kuznetsov. 2-1 Caps.
He did THAT pic.twitter.com/J3L3tcS53w
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 10, 2022
PLAYOFF KUZY pic.twitter.com/h06KFJmEna
— x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 10, 2022
Panthers tie it up with their goaltender pulled. 2-2.
Puck went off Garnet Hathaway and in.
SAM REINHART IN THE CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/brGPD7Oejo
— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 10, 2022
To the first overtime we go!
Carter Verhaeghe wins it early in OT.
AND THIS SERIES IS TIED 💥
Carter Verhaeghe goes top-shelf with his @SUBWAYCanada OT winner to give the @FlaPanthers the Game 4 win. #StanleyCup | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/mL6mtfZ5nt
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2022
