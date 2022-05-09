Pierre McGuire fired by Ottawa Senators after only one season

Pierre McGuire, a former NBC Sports analyst, was fired by the Ottawa Senators on Monday after only one season with the team.

The news was first reported by TSN 1200’s AJ Jakubec and later confirmed by multiple outlets including Sportsnet.

Hearing Pierre McGuire has been fired by the Ottawa Senators. @TSNSteveLloyd has confirmed. #Sens — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) May 9, 2022

The 60-year-old McGuire was hired by general manager Pierre Dorion in July to be the Senators’ senior vice president of player development. Dorian called the move over the summer a “no brainer.”

The late Eugene Melnyk, the Senators’ owner, said in a press release that “[Pierre’s] experience will be instrumental as we continue to build an elite team. Pierre’s knowledge of the game and its players is highly regarded and I am confident that he will positively assist our team as it progresses to the next level.”

The Senators missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season and finished 26th overall in the NHL with a 33-42-7 record, good for 73 standings points.

McGuire got his first break in the NHL after being hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a hockey scout in 1991. The next year, he was promoted to the bench and won the 1992 Stanley Cup as an assistant coach with the Penguins. McGuire left the Penguins for the Hartford Whalers and spent two seasons in Connecticut. McGuire served time as an assistant coach, head coach, and assistant general manager during his time there. McGuire was also a scout for the Senators from 1994-1996.

Pierre would later become a key member of NBC’s broadcasts in the United States, serving as the wildly popular Inside The Glass Reporter.

During his time at NBC, Pierre accidentally showed up at an RMNB Party where he graciously took photos and helped lead a “Let’s Go Caps” chant with hundreds of people.

Headline photo: Sheena Dunn