Sportsnet announces Pierre McGuire will be part of the network’s NHL Draft and free agency coverage

For those of you dreading another Pierre McGuire-less summer, your prayers have been answered! Sportsnet announced that the hockey analyst will be joining the network’s upcoming NHL Draft and free agency coverage over the next two weeks.

McGuire will grace our television screens after being fired by the Ottawa Senators as the team’s senior vice-president of player development after only one season. McGuire previously spent 10 years with NBC after leaving TSN in 2011.

Sportsnet has announced that Pierre McGuire will be part of its NHL Draft and free agency coverage. pic.twitter.com/YBcGGqy7lX — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 5, 2022

McGuire will re-debut on a Sportsnet panel that includes David Amber, Sam Cosentino, and Jason Bukala, on Thursday, July 7, for the first round of the NHL Draft. Pierre has long covered the event and is known for his nuanced quips and deep pulls on prospects that truly no one else can imitate such as an 18-year-old Alex Ovechkin being “fundamentally so sound defensively.” He was also not so effusive with his praise about the Canadiens’ selection of future Hart Trophy-winner, Carey Price.

After the Draft concludes, McGuire will join Amber, Bukala, Colby Armstrong, Anthony Stewart, and Jennifer Botterill in studio as teams add to their rosters during free agency on Wednesday, July 13.

Sportsnet defined McGuire’s role as a “guest analyst” making it unclear if his presence will continue into the 2022-23 regular season.

Whatever happens in the future, we can all agree that Pierre makes our hockey experience, uh, more memorable (?) like when he shares his astute analysis about Ovechkin: “he not fat”; mansplains hockey to female analysts; and eats corn dogs live on air.

Welcome back, Pierre. Not a moment too soon.

Headline photo: Sheena Dunn