Former Capital Justin Williams joins Sportsnet as an analyst

After nearly 20 years in the NHL, Justin Williams is back in the public eye, this time as a broadcaster with Sportsnet.

The former Capital announced that he would make his first appearance on Monday night, joining the pregame show as part of the network’s Monday Night Hockey programming. Williams will make his debut alongside current panelists David Amber, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Colby Armstrong, Anson Carter.

“Looking forward to working with this crew tonight for @MapleLeafs @TBLightning on @Sportsnet,” Williams wrote on social media. “Flip on the pre game show at 630p est.”

According to Rogers, Sportsnet’s parent company, Williams will be a guest on the Monday Night Hockey panel periodically throughout the season. There’s no news yet on whether William’s signature hair will be making an appearance on the broadcast.

Williams retired from professional hockey in 2020 after winning three Stanley Cups and playing a total of 1,264 games for the Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, and LA Kings. He earned the nickname Mr. Game 7 for his clutch play in elimination games, holding the record for most Game 7 points (15) of any player in NHL history.

Since then, Williams has remained with the Carolina Hurricanes working as a special assistant to the GM. He also runs a hockey camp under his own name and golfs during his free time.

Recently, Williams became the fifth-ever player named to the Hurricanes’ Hall of Fame in honor of his contributions to the franchise.

Headline photo via @JustinWilliams/X