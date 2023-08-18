Proud trendsetter Justin Williams calls Jonathan Toews a copycat for his non-retirement announcement

Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is not retiring, but will not start the 2023-24 season on an NHL team’s roster, at the very least.

Toews announced on social media that he will be “taking time away from the game”, leaving the door open for a possible return later in the year. He had previously missed significant time while dealing with both chronic immune response syndrome and long COVID.

Toews writes:

I’d like to announce that I am not fully retiring, but I am taking time away from the game again this season. I cannot deny my love for the game of hockey and still feel the passion for competing at my highest level. However, these last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges. My focus is to give myself the time and space to fully heal and enjoy life to the fullest once again. Along the way I have met several people who have struggled with health issues pertaining to long COVID, chronic immune response syndrome, and other similar cases that are quite complex. I now recognize the importance of one day sharing the details of my health journey with you all. Thank you to all of you who have supported me and respected my privacy in the process.

The legendary center also published a long message thanking the Blackhawks organization, his former teammates, and fans for their support during his 16 seasons in Chicago.

“It’s hard to find words to describe the 16-year journey that has made this city my home,” Toews wrote. “Aside from the 3 Stanley Cups, the parades, and the countless memories made with my teammates, what is still most special to me was feeling a true connection to the people of this city.”

Toews’ health has complicated the tail end of his career. He has suffered from chronic immune response syndrome for the last three years, missing the entire 2020-21 season due to the disorder. The Blackhawks captain also missed two months of the 2022-23 campaign due to its effects when combined with long COVID.

Before the team’s final game of the season, the Blackhawks announced they would not re-sign Toews at the expiration of his eight-year contract. General manager Kyle Davidson denied that Toews’ health played a role in the decision, instead citing the team’s ongoing rebuild and the desire to grow leadership among their younger players.



“This was strictly a decision for what we thought was best for the young players that would come in to step into that role,” he said, “and just allow the organic growth of leadership skills and providing this new wave the same opportunity that this past era was granted when they entered the NHL.”



Toews remained uncertain of his future after an emotional farewell game in Chicago.



“The thought of playing for another team right now is so far in the back of my mind right now, especially after that moment,” he explained then. “I always thought I’d retire a Blackhawk and part of me still believes in that, so we’ll see.”



Though Toews has decided to officially take time away from the game, his announcement Thursday leaves the door open for an eventual return to the NHL. He could be following the playbook of former Capital Justin Williams, who sat out the first few months of the 2019-20 season, only to return in January 2020 with the Carolina Hurricanes for the stretch run.

“I did that for a bit,” Williams said on X before joking, “…copycat”

Williams’ decision came in early September before the 2019-20 season as training camp approached.

“This is the first time in my life that I’ve felt unsure of my aspirations with regards to hockey,” Williams said in a release then. “For as long as I can remember, my whole off-season until this point has been hockey and doing what was necessary to prepare for the upcoming season. Because of my current indecision, and without the type of mental and physical commitment that I’m accustomed to having, I’ve decided to step away from the game.”

Williams ended his psuedo-retirement on January 7, 2020, inking a one-year contract.

Williams scored 11 points (8g, 3a) in 20 regular season games and had one goal during seven playoff games as the Hurricanes were eliminated in five games by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Bubble. He’d go on to retire shortly after the season concluded.

With Toews’ post celebrating his time with the Blackhawks, he appears all but done with the rebuilding Chicago team. But when his health improves, he could find himself as a late-season addition to a team with serious postseason aspirations. The decision opens up a lot of intriguing possibilities for a player who surely will be a Hockey Hall of Famer when he officially hangs up his skates.