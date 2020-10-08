Former Capital Justin Williams announces retirement

Justin Williams is calling it a career.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion (2006, 2012, and 2014) announced his retirement via a press release.

Williams writes:

Since I first broke into the league a day after my 19th birthday back in 2000, this game has brought me so much that I will never be able to repay it. The countless experiences, relationships, lessons and hardships will remain with me forever as I move on to the next stage of my life. I’ve never once taken for granted the privilege it is to be able to play a game for a living, and that is probably why I was able to play it professionally for as long as I have.

I want to thank every single one of my teammates for challenging me every day to be better. My friend and agent Thane Campbell for having my back all these years. Bobby Clarke and the Philadelphia Flyers organization for seeing the potential in a scrawny kid from Coburg, Ontario and selecting me in the draft. My first coach Craig Ramsay for giving me an opportunity right away to realize my dream of playing in the NHL. Jim Rutherford and the Carolina Hurricanes for seeing that same potential and allowing me to grow as a player. Phil Anschutz, Dean Lombardi, Michael Futa, and the LA Kings organization for which I will forever be grateful to for helping me resurrect a career that was sliding away and giving me a renewed confidence in myself at a time when I needed it most. The Washington Capitals organization for the chance to keep playing for championships. Peter Karmanos and Ron Francis for agreeing to bring me back to the play I now call home and finish my career for the Hurricanes. Tom Dudon and Rod Brind’amour for their leadership and trust in me as a player to bring me back this past year for one last run.

My family has sacrificed a lot for me to be where I am so I want to thank mom and dad for being there for me every step of the way. My sister Nikki for being my biggest fan since day one. My wife Kelly and my kids Jaxon and Jade for embracing this journey with me. Life is so much better when you have people you love to share it with.

Thank you everyone as I retire from pro hockey.

Justin Williams