Nationals Juan Soto attends Game Four to root on Capitals

Juan Soto is in the house. The Washington Nationals superstar is at Capital One Arena to support the Capitals in Game Four of their first-round series against the Florida Panthers.

“Who’s ready for some @Capitals hockey???” Soto tweeted. “LETS GO!!!!”

Who’s ready for some @Capitals hockey??? LETS GO!!!! pic.twitter.com/slNJv7QwBA — Juan José Soto Pacheco (@JuanSoto25_) May 9, 2022

Soto was sitting in the club level. Other Nationals’ players were with him.

Nationals’ players Erick Fedde and Kyle Finnegan were sitting behind the penalty box.

This appears to be the first Capitals game Soto has attended since the Nationals celebrated their World Series championship in November 2019. Soto took a photo out on the ice with Braden Holtby and Jakub Vrana, who netted a hat trick that night.

He gave a try at the hockey and showed that maybe he should stick to his day job.

Juan Soto isn’t trying out for the Capitals any time soon 🤣😂 @BRWalkoff (via elyologp8/IG) pic.twitter.com/sM3mbcpFh3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 21, 2021

Nice to have ya in the house, Juan!

Update: Here’s a photo of Soto and the whole crew at the game tonight via the Caps.