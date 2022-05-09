New York Islanders fire Barry Trotz

Shocking news for your Monday morning: the New York Islanders have dismissed head coach Barry Trotz.
You may remember Trotz from the time he got a mark on his head like Harry Potter. Also one time he won the Stanley Cup in 2018 with the Capitals.
The announcement:
#Isles News: New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Barry Trotz has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.
Trotz had one year left on his deal. He signed a five-year deal with the Islanders in 2018, a lucrative raise on his prior deal with Washington, where Trotz declined to stay when a contract renegotiation sputtered following the Cup win.
The Islanders had a tremendously disappointing season, going 37-35-10, 16 points behind the Washington Capitals and the playoffs. Unlike Montreal and Vegas, the Islanders did not have injuries as an excuse for their performance. They were a bottom-five team in driving play (controlling 46 percent of shot attempts), which doomed the team despite decent special teams (including a top-five penalty kill) and very strong goaltending (92.6 percent during five-on-five play).
No word yet on Islanders assistant coach Lane Lambert, who has been linked with several head coaching positions, as well as goaltending coach Mitch Korn.
