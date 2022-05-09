New York Islanders fire Barry Trotz

Shocking news for your Monday morning: the New York Islanders have dismissed head coach Barry Trotz.

You may remember Trotz from the time he got a mark on his head like Harry Potter. Also one time he won the Stanley Cup in 2018 with the Capitals.

The announcement:

#Isles News: New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Barry Trotz has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 9, 2022

Trotz had one year left on his deal. He signed a five-year deal with the Islanders in 2018, a lucrative raise on his prior deal with Washington, where Trotz declined to stay when a contract renegotiation sputtered following the Cup win.

The Islanders had a tremendously disappointing season, going 37-35-10, 16 points behind the Washington Capitals and the playoffs. Unlike Montreal and Vegas, the Islanders did not have injuries as an excuse for their performance. They were a bottom-five team in driving play (controlling 46 percent of shot attempts), which doomed the team despite decent special teams (including a top-five penalty kill) and very strong goaltending (92.6 percent during five-on-five play).

No word yet on Islanders assistant coach Lane Lambert, who has been linked with several head coaching positions, as well as goaltending coach Mitch Korn.

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB