Capitals giving away Metro map inspired rally towels ahead of Game Four

By Ian Oland

May 9, 2022 6:13 pm

The Washington Capitals will be giving away specially designed rally towels again tonight for Game Four.

The Capitals are partnering with WMATA to promote the DC Metro.

The rally towels feature the iconic Metro map, but with two notable design edits. The Weagle logo has replaced the Gallery Place stop. And the Red Line has been nicknamed the Rock The Red Line.

At Capital One Arena, the Capitals spelled out Rock The Red with the giveaway items.

The Capitals’ previous rally towel for Game Three featured player nicknames on the Weagle logo.

The team also gave out red glow sticks.

