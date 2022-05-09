Capitals 2020 draft pick Bogdan Trineyev skates on top line in first AHL game with Hershey Bears

The Hershey Bears grabbed a crucial 2-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game Two of their first-round series Sunday night. The win forced the best-of-three matchup to a third and final game that will take place Monday night.

Bogdan Trineyev, the Capitals’ recently-signed 2020 fourth-round draft pick, was given a jersey and played his first career game for the Bears. The 20-year-old Russian, who wore number 88 with Dynamo Moscow in honor of Alex Ovechkin, notably skated on the Bears’ top line with Garrett Pilon and Mike Sgarbossa.

Here are our projected lines for Game 2 ⬇ pic.twitter.com/XTBKPwL9Vi — x – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 8, 2022

The Caps signed Trineyev to a three-year, entry-level contract just a week ago, making him the third member of that draft class to sign their pro deal. On May 3, the Bears inked Trineyev and forward Bear Hughes to tryout agreements so they could train with the team and play in North America for the rest of the season.

Trineyev spent most of his 2021-22 season playing for Dynamo Moscow’s junior team MHC Dynamo Moscow in the MHL (the AHL of the KHL). He also got into 20 games at the KHL level for Dynamo, 11 in the regular season and nine in the playoffs. The winger recorded 18 points in 21 games in his junior league action and grabbed one assist in the KHL postseason run.

Trineyev was also a member of Dynamo’s MHL championship team from 2020-21.

Trineyev’s quick transition to the North American professional level in the playoffs may remind some of Tom Wilson’s career trajectory. Wilson made his pro debut in the Calder Cup Playoffs with the Bears in 2013 and immediately jumped up the lines as a 19-year-old. He would go on to score a goal in three games before then moving straight into an NHL playoff series with the Caps for three more games.

The Bears got the win via goals from rugged winger Beck Malenstyn and veteran defenseman Dylan McIlrath. Pheonix Copley was the goaltender of record, making 22 stops on 23 shots against.

Let's hop on I-81 and do the same thing tomorrow night in their building 😁 pic.twitter.com/JByQ7GtQls — x – Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 9, 2022

Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will do battle Monday night at 7:05 PM inside of Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the right to advance to the next round.

Headline photo via @zackfisch/Twitter