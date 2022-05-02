Capitals sign 2020 fourth-round pick Bogdan Trineyev to three-year, entry-level contract

The Washington Capitals announced Monday afternoon that they have signed 2020 fourth-round draft pick Bogdan Trineyev to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $859,167 annually. Trineyev is the third member of the Caps 2020 draft class to sign an ELC after Hendrix Lapierre did so in October of 2020 and Garin Bjorklund did so just days ago.

The Russian winger spent most of his 2021-22 season playing for Dynamo Moscow’s junior team MHC Dynamo Moscow in the MHL (think the AHL of the KHL). He also got into 20 games at the KHL level for Dynamo, 11 in the regular season and nine in the playoffs. Trineyev recorded 18 points in 21 games in his junior league action and grabbed one assist in Alex Ovechkin’s former team’s postseason run.

NEWS | The Capitals have signed forward Bogdan Trineyev to a three-year entry level contract.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/l0bUiJmW2K — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 2, 2022

Next season, Trineyev will join a group of Capitals prospects that includes Lapierre, 2021 top pick Vincent Iorio, Martin Has, Bear Hughes, and Henry Rybinski among others to be eligible to suit up for the organization’s AHL affiliate Hershey Bears.

At the international level, Trineyev was on the shortlist for this most recent World Juniors but was cut by Russia in part due to a long-term injury that impacted much of his early 2021-22 season. In the past, he was a member of the gold medal-winning Team Russia at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he was a point per game player in the four games.

Here’s the full press release on the signing from the Capitals:

Capitals Sign Bogdan Trineyev ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Bogdan Trineyev to a three-year entry level contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Trineyev’s contract will carry an average annual value of $859,167. The 6’3″, 198-pound forward split this season with MHK Dynamo Moscow of the Russia Junior Hockey League and Dynamo Moscow of the KHL. Trineyev, 20, recorded 18 points (3g, 15a) in 21 games with MHK Dynamo Moscow and played in 11 games with Dynamo Moscow (KHL). In the 2020-21 season, Trineyev recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 33 games and nine points (3g, 4a) in 14 playoff games with MHK Dynamo Moscow, winning the MHL Championship. Internationally, Trineyev won a gold medal with Team Russia at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording four points (2g, 2a) in four games. The Capitals selected Trineyev in the fourth round with the 117th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Voronezh, Russia, native was ranked seventh among European right wings and 19th overall among all forwards by NHL Central Scouting prior to the 2020 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB