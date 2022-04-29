Capitals sign 2020 sixth-round pick Garin Bjorklund to three-year, entry-level contract

The Washington Capitals announced Friday afternoon that they have signed 2020 sixth-round draft selection Garin Bjorklund to a three-year, entry-level contract worth $843,333 annually.

Bjorklund was an unfortunate member of a Medicine Hat Tigers team this season that won just eleven games in the WHL. Being that he was the goaltender on such a poor team, his stats from this season are ugly. He amassed an 8-36-2 record with a 4.26 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage.

The Canadian goaltender recently got a taste of professional hockey when he signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Hershey Bears.

The six-foot-two, 178-pound netminder has played in 96 career games for the Tigers over the past four seasons. He had a sparkling 2020-21 that saw him earn a 10-7-1 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

He is the second goaltender the Caps have signed to an entry-level deal in the last month or so after the organization secured Clay Stevenson coming out of college.

Capitals Sign Garin Bjorklund ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Garin Bjorklund to a three-year entry-level contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Bjorklund’s contract will carry an average annual value of $843,333. The Capitals selected Bjorklund, 19, in the sixth round with the 179th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The 6’2″, 178-pound goaltender finished this season with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) with an 8-36-2 record, one shutout, a 4.26 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. The Grande Prairie, Alta., native signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) on April 20. Bjorklund was ranked fifth among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting prior to the 2020 NHL Draft. Bjorklund posted a 20-5-1 record, a 2.91 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage in 28 games with Medicine Hat in the 2019-20 season. His 20 wins ranked third among rookie goaltenders in 2019-20. In 96 career games in the WHL with Medicine Hat, Bjorklund is 40-48-4 with three shutouts, a 3.50 goals-against average, and a .892 save percentage. Bjorklund won an Alberta Midget AAA Championship with the Calgary Buffalos in 2018-19 where he registered a 1.76 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage in 11 games.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB