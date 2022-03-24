Capitals reportedly sign Dartmouth goaltender Clay Stevenson after very successful NCAA season

The Washington Capitals have signed college free agent goaltender Clay Stevenson according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Stevenson, who played his junior hockey with the Coquitlam Express in the BCHL, just finished up his first season in the NCAA with Dartmouth.

The six-foot-four, 195-pound netminder was never drafted and is the second free-agent signing the Caps have employed to bolster their prospect pool after bringing in forward Henrik Rybinski weeks prior.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, the team hosted Stevenson for a visit earlier this week. The Athletic’s Rick Dhaliwal reports that Stevenson chose the Caps over interest from the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and Seattle Kraken.

In 23 games this season at the Division One level, Stevenson posted a 6-14-2 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Dartmouth was a very bad team this season as you can tell by his record but Stevenson still managed to finish tied for the third-best save percentage in the ECAC Conference.

He was named to the All-ECAC Hockey third team, the All-ECAC rookie team, a finalist for ECAC Hockey’s Ken Dryden Goaltender of the Year Award, and the All-Ivy League first team.

In Ivy League games, he led the conference in saves (255) and saves per game (28.33), while finishing second in save percentage (.934).

