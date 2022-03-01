Capitals sign free agent forward Henrik Rybinski from the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds

The Washington Capitals have signed free agent forward Henrik Rybinski according to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir. Rybinski, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Florida Panthers in 2019, currently plays for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.

The six-foot-two, 185-pound center did not sign with Florida and was a part of the Edmonton Oilers rookie camp this past fall. He has 54 points in 39 games in the WHL this season.

JD Burke of EPRinkside had Rybinski as the number one CHL free agent in this year’s cycle and “by a decent margin at that”.

Rybinski, notably, had quite an interesting Draft Day in 2019. The forward had a driver’s test he needed to go to on the day of the draft. Rybinski passed the test and was at a Subway when his agent called and told him he was drafted. He still made it on time to the draft floor to get his hat, jersey, and interviews. The draft just so happened to be in Vancouver where he is from.

The 20-year-old Rybinski is twelfth in the WHL this season in points per game.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB