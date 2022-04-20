Hershey Bears sign three Capitals draft picks to amateur tryout agreements

The Hershey Bears announced on Wednesday that they have signed Capitals prospects Dru Krebs, Benton Maass, and Garin Bjorklund to amateur tryout agreements which will allow them to finish this season in the AHL.

They will join goaltending prospect Clay Stevenson, who signed his own amateur tryout deal with the Bears two weeks ago after agreeing to a two-year entry-level deal with the Caps in late March.

Krebs, brother of current Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs, is a defenseman that was selected by the Caps in the sixth round of the most recent entry draft. He has spent the past three seasons in Canadian junior with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers. This season he had 19 points in 66 games with a minus-58 plus-minus rating which is less of a mark on him and more of an indication that he played the most minutes on a truly terrible Tigers team.

Maass is the oldest of the prospects as he comes out of the NCAA via both the University of New Hampshire and Minnesota State University – Mankato. The 23-year-old defenseman was a sixth-round selection all the way back in the 2017 draft. In 42 games this past season with the MSU Mavericks, Maass recorded 14 points on the way to an appearance in the NCAA National Championship game.

Bjorklund is a goaltender that was picked by the Caps in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He is another unfortunate member of a Medicine Hat team that won just eleven games in the WHL this season. Being that he was the goaltender on such a poor team, his stats from this season are ugly. He amassed an 8-36-2 record with a 4.26 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage.

The Bears have three games left on their regular season schedule and are still looking to clinch a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Here’s the full press release from Hershey:

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB