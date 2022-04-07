Hershey Bears sign goaltender Clay Stevenson to amateur tryout agreement

The Hershey Bears announced on Thursday that they signed Dartmouth goaltender Clay Stevenson to an amateur tryout agreement allowing the 23-year-old prospect to finish his year in the AHL.

The move was expected after Stevenson signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals in late March, which begins next season.

The Bears have signed goaltender Clay Stevenson to an amateur tryout agreement. Stevenson recently signed a two-year contract with the @Capitals that starts in 2022-23. — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 7, 2022

The six-foot-four Stevenson was one of the most coveted undrafted free agent goaltenders out of college this year. Stevenson put up big numbers (two shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage) behind a struggling Dartmouth team that finished the 2021-22 season with a 7-22-3 record. Stevenson was in net for six of those seven Dartmouth victories.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, the team hosted Stevenson for a visit in mid March. The Athletic’s Rick Dhaliwal reported that Stevenson chose the Caps over interest from the New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, and Seattle Kraken.

Stevenson will wear number 43 for Hershey.

Here’s the full press release from the Hershey Bears:

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB