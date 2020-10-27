Capitals sign Hendrix Lapierre to three-year, entry-level contract

The Washington Capitals have signed 2020 first-round pick, Hendrix Lapierre, to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The annual average value of the deal is worth $925,000.

Lapierre will receive an $832,500 base salary and a $92,500 signing bonus each year.

The #ALLCAPS signed #22 Pick Hendrix Lapierre to Entry Level Deal All 3 years: $832.5K Base, $92.5K Signing Bonus

"A" Perf. Bonuses: $50K Yr 1, $232.5K Yr 2, $445k Yr 3 Cap Hit $925K

AAV $1,167,500 Rep'd by Phil Lecavalier @QuartexxHockey https://t.co/x9D120mTbT — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 27, 2020

The Capitals traded up to select Lapierre with the 22nd overall pick after the 18-year-old fell in the draft due to injury concerns.

Lapierre, who was considered a top ten talent, has had a strong start to the 2020-21 season, tallying eight points (3g, 5a) in four games for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

The young center was an Alex Ovechkin fan growing up and owned one of his jerseys.

“Washington holds a special place in my heart and I’m really, really happy to be a part of that organization for sure,” Lapierre said after the draft.

Lapierre immediately becomes one of the Capitals’ top prospects and a much-needed addition to the team’s farm system. The Athletic ranked the Capitals’ prospect depth as the worst in the NHL.

Hendrix Lapierre, the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 #NHLDraft, has signed an entry-level contract with the @Capitals.@Lapiz92 recorded nearly 1.00 P/GP in limited action with the @SagueneensLHJMQ during the 2019-20 season (2-15—17 in 19 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/ifyeS4MCuS pic.twitter.com/wk8BeJ3kW1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 27, 2020

Capitals Sign Hendrix Lapierre ARLINGTON – The Washington Capitals have signed center Hendrix Lapierre to a three-year entry level contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Lapierre’s contract will carry an average annual value of $925,000. Lapierre, 18, leads the Chicoutimi Sagueneens with eight points (3g, 5a) in four games this season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The Gatineau, Quebec, native spent the 2019-20 season with Chicoutimi, recording 17 points (2g, 15a) in 19 games. The 6’0”, 179-pound center recorded 11 points (3g, 8a) in five games at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, leading all skaters in the tournament in points and helped Team Canada earn a silver medal. In the 2018-19 season, Lapierre won the Michel Bergeron as the QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year after recording 45 points (13g, 32a) in 48 games with Chicoutimi. The Capitals selected Lapierre with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. Washington traded their 24th overall pick and their 80th overall pick to the Calgary Flames to acquire the 22nd overall pick. Lapierre became the 17th center the Capitals have selected in the first round in team history and the first from the QMJHL since Stanislav Galiev and Samuel Carrier in 2010.

Headline photo courtesy of @lapierreh