Hendrix Lapierre was a big Alex Ovechkin fan growing up: ‘My first jersey was an Ovechkin jersey’

The Washington Capitals traded up two picks to select talented 18-year-old center Hendrix Lapierre in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Lapierre was considered a risky pick due to his injury history but appears to have fully recovered and has tremendous upside if he develops.

“It’s crazy, honestly,” Lapierre said of being picked to the media. “After such a roller coaster year, it’s amazing to be able to put that jersey on. I feel like it’s the cherry on the sundae of a negative season. I’m really happy to join [the Capitals] and looking forward to the future.”

Lapierre, born on February 9, 2002, also revealed why he was so excited to join the Caps.

“I was a big Ovechkin fan growing up,” Lapierre said. “I had his jersey. I had his poster on my wall. My first jersey that I received was an Ovechkin jersey. Washington holds a special place in my heart and I’m really, really happy to be a part of that organization for sure.”

Lapierre is at least the second prospect the Capitals have drafted that ended up having an Ovi jersey in their closet.

In 2012, a player by the name of Thomas Wilson was selected 16th overall by the Capitals out of the OHL’s Plymouth Whalers.

“I had his jersey growing up,” Wilson said to reporters then. “It’s gonna be really cool to meet him.”

Six years later, Wilson played alongside Ovechkin on the first line when the team won the Stanley Cup for the first time.

Perhaps maybe Lapierre can have a similar experience in the future.

