Capitals select “top-ten talent” Hendrix Lapierre 22nd overall after injury concerns

By Chris Cerullo

October 6, 2020 9:59 pm

The Washington Capitals selected Hendrix Lapierre with the 22nd overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. NBCSN called it the “most interesting pick” in the first round. Lapierre plays for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens of the QMJHL was the offensive rookie of the year during 2018-19 season.

The Capitals dealt their 24th overall pick and their 80th overall pick to Calgary to select the Canadian center at 22. Lapierre slipped down the draft board due to serious concussion concerns.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced the pick virtually from MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Lapierre was ranked 13th by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters.

According to NHL’s Central Scouting:

  • Great skater with powerful strides. Excellent puck skills and hockey IQ. Able to execute plays at high speed.
  • Creates time and space with his puck skills and has the creativity to make plays. Strong two-way game.
  • A complete player who brings a strong work ethic.

Lapierre is 6-foot tall and weighs 181 pounds.

