Capitals select “top-ten talent” Hendrix Lapierre 22nd overall after injury concerns

The Washington Capitals selected Hendrix Lapierre with the 22nd overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. NBCSN called it the “most interesting pick” in the first round. Lapierre plays for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens of the QMJHL was the offensive rookie of the year during 2018-19 season.
The Capitals dealt their 24th overall pick and their 80th overall pick to Calgary to select the Canadian center at 22. Lapierre slipped down the draft board due to serious concussion concerns.
Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced the pick virtually from MedStar Capitals Iceplex.
Lapierre was ranked 13th by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters.
According to NHL’s Central Scouting:
#Caps take Chicoutimi C Hendrix Lapierre here, who was limited to 19 games last season because of injury, diagnosed in Feb. as a neck injury. On the surface, a high risk, but high reward pick of an incredibly skilled player.
Lapierre is 6-foot tall and weighs 181 pounds.
Lapierre won the Michel Bergeron Trophy as the QMJHL as the offensive rookie of the year in the 2018-19 season after recording 45 points (13g, 32a) in 48 games.
