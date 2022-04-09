Live blog: An afternoon date between the Capitals and Penguins

Fresh off their win over the Lightning, the Washington Capitals are on the road today to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. With both teams positioning for favorable playoff spots, the stakes here are palpable: who doesn’t want to play a Florida team in the first round?
The Capitals will lack Conor Sheary due to illness, but Garnet Hathaway returns. Ilya Samsonov gets another start in net, as the Capitals rue not picking up a goalie before the deadline.
The game is on ABC for some reason.
Just like at practice, Hathaway is on the top line.
#Caps' lines/pairs in PIT:
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 21-Hathaway
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 43-Wilson
90-Johansson, 24-McMichael, 77-Oshie
20-Eller, 26-Dowd, 22-Larsson
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Jarry. #CapsPens
— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) April 9, 2022
Penguins forward Sidney Crosby missed the last game due to illness. He’s back and starting.
Sidney Crosby and John Marino are each participating in warmups.
No sign of Radim Zohorna. Or Roman Simicek, for that matter. pic.twitter.com/ZwUM4ivhoR
— Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) April 9, 2022
He’s at a party where Joe B and Locker are unveiling their 25th anniversary wine. If you’re near Cap One right now, maybe go check it out.
First it was Rust from up front as Ovechkin didn’t seem to interested in defense.
But then on the very next shift, Marcus Johansson scored his first goal as a Capital (since the last time he was a Capital).
First goal back as a Cap ☑️ pic.twitter.com/ygCBWo6202
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 9, 2022
Wearing goat hats because Sid and Ovi is the G.O.A.T. matchup I guess.
I can confirm that the Traveling Crosbys – a group of Sid’s friends and acquaintances from Cole Harbour – are back! This year, they are wearing 🐐 costumes in honor of the Sid-Ovi matchup. This crew is the best 😂 pic.twitter.com/1F2g4LU4sN
— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 9, 2022
With a bardown dart during a delayed penalty.
Orlov beats Jarry clean up high. pic.twitter.com/xXVOEoA9Sp
— Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) April 9, 2022
Crosby got a penalty. Now let’s move on pic.twitter.com/FokD5oZpWj
— Collin Davies (@DaviesCollin) April 9, 2022
Apparently punching a dude in the face is a penalty now? This league is so soft. Shake my head.
He’s had two minors this period. That makes four in the last four games.
Jeff Carter sneaks it short-side after Mantha’s turnover.
Brian Boyle beats Samsonov short-side. That’s two soft goals in a couple minutes for Washington’s goalie of the moment. ABC cut to show Vanecek on the bench afterward.
On a two-man advantage, from the Ovi Spot, his 44th of the season, 774th all time.
TIED pic.twitter.com/azczzOkRcx
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 9, 2022
Still more time on the PP.
Thing I didn’t know: Pens goalie Tristan Jarry wasn’t on the list yet.
Tristan Jarry is the 158th different goalie Ovechkin has scored against https://t.co/4i2ilszgoX
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 9, 2022
Ovi is closing in on the all-time notches-on-belt record.
With goal a goal against his 158th different goaltender, Ovechkin has passed Ron Francis for the fourth-most goaltenders scored on in NHL history. Ovechkin now just trails Jaromir Jagr (178), Patrick Marleau (177) and Mark Messier (164) on the all-time list.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 9, 2022
Perfect timing, given today’s drama.
Wilson with the go-ahead goal. I'm sure it's popular with the locals. pic.twitter.com/RYx7YVlbhw
— Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) April 9, 2022
As soon as Jarry left the ice, Kuznetsov got possession in the neutral zone and secured the empty-netter.
KUUUUUUUUUUUZZZZY@Capitals 5, Penguins 3
Thanks for the ENG, bro 😏 pic.twitter.com/E8CQnyfdUE
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 9, 2022
This thing is over.
All done here. Check out the game recap.
Have at it below. We’ll be updating this thread throughout the game. Refresh at will.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On