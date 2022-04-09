Live blog: An afternoon date between the Capitals and Penguins

Fresh off their win over the Lightning, the Washington Capitals are on the road today to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. With both teams positioning for favorable playoff spots, the stakes here are palpable: who doesn’t want to play a Florida team in the first round?

The Capitals will lack Conor Sheary due to illness, but Garnet Hathaway returns. Ilya Samsonov gets another start in net, as the Capitals rue not picking up a goalie before the deadline.

The game is on ABC for some reason.

Capitals lines

Just like at practice, Hathaway is on the top line.

Crosby is in

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby missed the last game due to illness. He’s back and starting.

Sidney Crosby and John Marino are each participating in warmups. No sign of Radim Zohorna. Or Roman Simicek, for that matter. pic.twitter.com/ZwUM4ivhoR — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) April 9, 2022

Where’s Ian?

He’s at a party where Joe B and Locker are unveiling their 25th anniversary wine. If you’re near Cap One right now, maybe go check it out.

Two goals in 61 seconds

First it was Rust from up front as Ovechkin didn’t seem to interested in defense.

But then on the very next shift, Marcus Johansson scored his first goal as a Capital (since the last time he was a Capital).

First goal back as a Cap ☑️ pic.twitter.com/ygCBWo6202 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 9, 2022

The Traveling Crosbys

Wearing goat hats because Sid and Ovi is the G.O.A.T. matchup I guess.

I can confirm that the Traveling Crosbys – a group of Sid’s friends and acquaintances from Cole Harbour – are back! This year, they are wearing 🐐 costumes in honor of the Sid-Ovi matchup. This crew is the best 😂 pic.twitter.com/1F2g4LU4sN — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 9, 2022

Orlov takes the lead

With a bardown dart during a delayed penalty.

Orlov beats Jarry clean up high. pic.twitter.com/xXVOEoA9Sp — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) April 9, 2022

Crosby cold-cocked Dowd

Crosby got a penalty. Now let’s move on pic.twitter.com/FokD5oZpWj — Collin Davies (@DaviesCollin) April 9, 2022

Apparently punching a dude in the face is a penalty now? This league is so soft. Shake my head.

Lars Eller penalty bonanza

He’s had two minors this period. That makes four in the last four games.

Tie game

Jeff Carter sneaks it short-side after Mantha’s turnover.

DJ Khaled voice: Anotha one

Brian Boyle beats Samsonov short-side. That’s two soft goals in a couple minutes for Washington’s goalie of the moment. ABC cut to show Vanecek on the bench afterward.

Ovi scoar, 3-3

On a two-man advantage, from the Ovi Spot, his 44th of the season, 774th all time.

Still more time on the PP.

Thing I didn’t know: Pens goalie Tristan Jarry wasn’t on the list yet.

Tristan Jarry is the 158th different goalie Ovechkin has scored against https://t.co/4i2ilszgoX — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 9, 2022

Ovi is closing in on the all-time notches-on-belt record.

With goal a goal against his 158th different goaltender, Ovechkin has passed Ron Francis for the fourth-most goaltenders scored on in NHL history. Ovechkin now just trails Jaromir Jagr (178), Patrick Marleau (177) and Mark Messier (164) on the all-time list. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 9, 2022

Tom Wilson with the big go-ahead goal

Perfect timing, given today’s drama.

Wilson with the go-ahead goal. I'm sure it's popular with the locals. pic.twitter.com/RYx7YVlbhw — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) April 9, 2022

Kuznetsov ENG, 5-3 Caps

As soon as Jarry left the ice, Kuznetsov got possession in the neutral zone and secured the empty-netter.

KUUUUUUUUUUUZZZZY@Capitals 5, Penguins 3 Thanks for the ENG, bro 😏 pic.twitter.com/E8CQnyfdUE — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) April 9, 2022

Marty adds another ENG

This thing is over.

