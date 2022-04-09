Tom Wilson has seen your ‘TRASH’ jersey and he thinks it is rude

A free-thinking Pittsburgh Penguins fan has had his brush with fame on Saturday afternoon. Joe Colosimo (his name on Twitter) has been spotted around PPG Paints Arena today wearing a custom Capitals Tom Wilson number-43 jersey with a customized nameplate.

It says TRASH.

The implication of the joke is that Tom Wilson, the 28-year-old Toronto-native who won a Stanley Cup in 2018 and has 22 goals in 67 games this season and who is known in elite circles as the best goal scorer in the league, is actually garbage, refuse, waste, junk, rubbish, litter.

. @PenguinsJesus will be making an appearance at the game tomorrow. Please bless 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rHj6eBgY9F — Joe Colosimo (@16colosimoj) April 8, 2022

A customized jersey can be an expensive prop for a joke, but Colosimo cheerfully informed fellow Twitter users that his jersey only cost “twenty dollars from China you clown.”

$20 from China and Caps fans can’t handle it — Joe Colosimo (@16colosimoj) April 9, 2022

During an intermission interview, Wilson himself told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan he saw the jersey. “Obviously, there’s a lot of passion here”, Wilson said. “I saw a 43 jersey. I don’t even think it was my name. It was something else on the back, rude.”

Just before press time, Wilson scored the go-ahead goal for Washington.

Update (6:00 PM): The very entertaining Twitter follow @dicnowder has the following take on the jersey.

The Capitals also chimed in with their own rendition.

Note: Please don’t do harassment or brigading. Keep it kayfabe.

Headline photo: @megshottakes