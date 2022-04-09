Capitals find the end zone on the road in huge divisional victory: Capitals beat Penguins 6-3

The Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins played the latest installment of their forever friendship on Saturday. Could the Caps continue their traveling success as the best road team in the league?
Bryan Rust jammed a loose puck home within the first minute to give Pittsburgh an early lead. Marcus Johansson responded only seconds later to tie the game. Dmitry Orlov rocketed the Caps into the lead with a big slapper on the rush. Jeff Carter brought things level again late in the first and Brian Boyle gave the Pens their lead back shortly after.
Alex Ovechkin struck with the Caps on a five-on-three advantage with a trademark one-timer. Tom Wilson gave the Caps a late lead with a bullet of a wrister on an odd-man rush. Evgeny Kuznetsov empty netter. Martin Fehervary empty netter.
Capitals beat Penguins 6-3!
The Caps will get right back to it tomorrow afternoon as they host the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena.
