Happy birthday, Millie Mantha

Today is a dog’s birthday. And if you’re like, “that’s not newsworthy” then

a) shut up

b) yes it is to me

c) also we’re a hockey site and it’s August

d) oh and it’s Anthony Mantha‘s dog, Millie, who is flawless

Millie, age 1, is a miniature goldendoodle. She is flawless. I already told you that literally two sentences ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Mantha (@milliemantha)

Millie’s human, Anthony, joined the Capitals late in the season, though Anthony and Millie did not reunite until the end of April. Millie’s other human, Caitlyn, recently became Anthony’s fiance. We don’t know if they think this bit is cute or creepy or a little of both. Maybe a whole lot of one and just a little bit of the other.

Here’s a transparent Millie.

And here are two good tweets

New Twitter rule everybody. “Likes” are out. Instead we just reply to good tweets with this photo. pic.twitter.com/yr2VMFeMRC — Peter Hassett 🌮 (@peterhassett) April 27, 2021

Please use the comments to tell Millie happy birthday, tell her she looks good in the dress, sneak her some people food, whatever. Hug your pups. Hug a stranger’s pup. Ask permission first.

(Someone please make hockey news tomorrow.)