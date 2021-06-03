Anthony Mantha gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Caitlyn Duffy

Anthony Mantha underwent some big life changes during the hockey year and it’s continuing during the offseason.

Thursday, Anthony got engaged to girlfriend Caitlyn Duffy.

According to Caitlyn, Anthony proposed while they were in Caitylyn’s hometown of Tampa for vacation. Caitlyn posted photos of her new ring while the two had a romantic dinner at On Swann. The restaurant is where the couple went on their first date in November 2018.

Caitlyn, a pilates instructor and model, appears to have been friendly with Anthony since at least October of that year. Caitlyn (left) attended an October 18, 2018, Lightning-Red Wings game at Amalie Arena and wore red.

Mantha began liking Caitlyn’s photos shortly thereafter and the two went public with their relationship on January 5, 2019.

The two lovebirds have a home together in Detroit. Anthony, who signed a four-year, $22.8 million contract with the Red Wings in November 2020, was remodeling his basement when the team traded him to Washington at the trade deadline for Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik.

“I had just signed a deal in Detroit so I thought I was going to stay there for a couple more years,” Anthony said. “It’s part of hockey. It’s part of our life. New beginning over here and I’m excited to [be on] the Caps.”

Anthony and Caitlyn rented a furnished Airbnb before returning home to Detroit for the summer. According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, they will decide if they will rent or buy a place in Washington next season.

The couple have a GoldenDoodle together named Millie.

Congratulations, you two and continued success!

Headline photo courtesy of @cdcaitlynduffy