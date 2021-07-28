All the signings and wildness from the NHL’s Free Agent Frenzy

Friends, the first day of NHL free agency is finally upon us.

Today marks the day where NHL general managers from across North America throw money at their problems attempting to appease their fan bases and get their clubs in playoff or Cup contention. The fun part is, the big splashes rarely work (see the 2016 edition) and now with a flat salary cap, GMs must be shrewd and cunning.

We’ll see how that works out.

So far, two of the biggest players who were set to enter free agency, fellow captains Alex Ovechkin (5x$9.5M) and Gabriel Landeskog (8x$7M), signed extensions with their teams.

The moment you have all been waiting for…Oh Captain, my Captain! 8 more years of Landeskog!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/8S6GAuEQO9 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 28, 2021

So grab a turkey sandwich and your favorite diet soda and let’s have some fun.

Latest signings and trades

RFA offer sheet compensation chart

Via Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston if there are any offer sheets today.

In the event we get a RFA offer sheet, here is the compensation chart: pic.twitter.com/W10l8JveRx — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 28, 2021

This post will be updated throughout the day so make sure to constantly refresh.