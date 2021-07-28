Braden Holtby signs one-year deal with Dallas Stars

A day after being bought out by the Vancouver Canucks, former Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Dallas Stars. He has a repertoire of hats that will make him fit in immediately.

Holtby, who won the Vezina Trophy in 2016, will serve as the backup to Anton Khudobin. Khudobin, after leading the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, went 12-11-7 with a 2.54 GAA and .905 save percentage last season.

The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta was the first to report the deal. Darren Dreger later confirmed the signing and The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun was the first to report Holtby’s salary.

“We are excited to add Braden to our goaltending group,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a release. “We’re looking forward to Braden giving us the elite goaltending that he’s shown he’s capable of throughout his career. He has won every major award a goaltender can win and we are thrilled that a person of his pedigree is joining our organization.”

Holtby’s signing in Dallas continues a whirlwind offseason for the beardy goaltender.

Holtby was left unprotected in the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft after the Vancouver Canucks could not find a trade partner the 2018 Stanley Cup champion. Holtby’s salary ($5.7 million) and cap hit of $4.3 million for the 2021-22 season was too much for other cap-strapped teams to take on without Vancouver retaining part of Holtby’s salary. So Vancouver bought him out.

Goaltender Ben Bishop remains in Dallas but didn’t play at all last season after tearing his meniscus. He will start next season on long-term injured reserve.

The Stars officially announced the signing at 12:30 PM.

