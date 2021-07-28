Washington Capitals announce signings of minor leaguers Lucas Johansen, Matt Irwin, Dylan McIlrath, and Hunter Shepard

Through the first five hours of free agency, the Washington Capitals made no major NHL signings. But shortly after 5 PM, the team announced that it had signed four depth players that will likely spend the majority of the 2021-22 season in the minor leagues.

The Capitals re-signed defenseman Lucas Johansen, their first-round pick from the 2016 NHL Draft, to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$95,000). They then signed defenseman Matt Irwin to a one-year, two-way contract ($750,000/350,000) and Dylan McIlrath to a two-year, two-way contract (2021-22: $750,000/450,000; 2022-23: $750,000/475,000).

Goaltender Hunter Shepard, who showed promise with the South Carolina Stingrays and was sensational in three games with the Hershey Bears, signed to a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/90,000). Shepard helped lead the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Finals, registering a 7-6 record in the postseason.

Irwin, 33, could end up being the player who has the best shot of seeing playing time in Washington. He’s a Laviolette guy, playing four of his nine NHL seasons under Lavy in Nashville.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

