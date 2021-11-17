Live blog: Capitals take on Kings in second game of West Coast road trip

The Washington Capitals are back to deprive us of even more sleep.
The Capitals are taking on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at 10:30 PM in the back end of a back-to-back. Tuesday, after getting off to a slow start against the Anaheim Ducks, the Capitals lost 3-2 in overtime. They still managed to bank a single standings point due to the after-regulation loss. They are now 0-5 in overtime.
Ilya Samsonov will start in net against the Kings while Lars Eller remains out due to protocol. The Kings are debuting their new alternates and some wild-looking chrome helmets in the game.
Come watch along with us. The game’s on NBC Sports Washington as Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.
The Capitals lines
Sheary has been moved up to the first line while AJF will skate with Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson on the second.
And #Caps' lines/pairs in LA:
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 73-Sheary
45-Jonsson-Fjallby, 24-McMichael, 43-Wilson
10-Sprong, 59-Protas, 21-Hathaway
62-Hagelin, 40-Pilon, 49-Leason
42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz
Samsonov vs. Quick. #CapsKings
0-0 after 1
No score after 1.#CapsKings | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/7a1Dfo2BE0
0-0 after 2
Still no score. #CapsKings | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/pkLLhsWscB
Tom Hanks is at the game
👋👋 @TomHanks @ColinHanks pic.twitter.com/G9mr32uduU
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THE CAPITALS HAVE FINALLY SCORED A GOAL. IT’S AFTER 1 AM.
Carlson jumps into the play and finds Garnet Hathaway in front for the layup. Hathaway has four goals in his last four games.
HATHAWAY BREAKS THE STALEMATE! pic.twitter.com/ur45stiCt0
