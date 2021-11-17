Ilya Samsonov to start against Kings, Lars Eller remains in COVID-19 protocol

Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette announced that Ilya Samsonov will get the start in net against the Los Angeles Kings, Wednesday, as the team plays its second game in two nights in California.
Tuesday, Vitek Vanecek took the L in the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime defeat to the Anaheim Ducks.
Samsonov will start tonight in Los Angeles, per Laviolette. Eller, meantime, remains in Covid protocol so the lineup will be the same as last night in Anaheim. #Caps
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 18, 2021
Samsonov’s last start came against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 12. The Russian netminder, who was following up Zach Fucale’s NHL debut shutout against the Red Wings, stopped 26 of 29 shots in the win.
Meanwhile, Lars Eller will miss tonight’s game and remains in COVID-19 protocol.
Eller was replaced in the lineup Tuesday by Garrett Pilon who scored his first NHL goal in only his second career game.
The Capitals have two more games on this West Coast trip after tonight’s game in Los Angeles.
