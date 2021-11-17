Garrett Pilon scores first NHL goal against Anaheim Ducks: ‘It’s nice to contribute in a positive way’

Garrett Pilon became the fifth Capitals rookie to score his first NHL goal Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks. It could not have come at a bigger time.

Trailing Anaheim 1-0, Pilon deflected a Martin Fehervary point shot past goaltender John Gibson to tie the Caps and Ducks up with 5:36 into the third period.

The goal helped the Capitals earn a standings point in a difficult road game where they were maybe not deserving of any.

“There have been lots of moves between Hershey and here,” Pilon said to media after the game. “It’s nice to be able to get the callup and contribute in a positive way.”

Pilon joined the team before the start of the Capitals’ four-game West Coast road trip and earned a spot in the lineup after Lars Eller landed in COVID-19 protocol. Pilon centered the Capitals’ third line, finishing the evening with 9:28 of ice time and a 71 faceoff win percentage — the only Caps player to finish above 36 percent on the night. The Capitals played without five regulars — Eller, Nicklas Backstrom, Nic Dowd, TJ Oshie, and Anthony Mantha — necessitating several prospects and Hershey Bears regulars to fill in up and down the lineup.

“I thought he was good,” Laviolette said. “He won some face-offs. He won a face-off in overtime. He obviously scored a big goal. Guys are just chipping in. We need that right now. We’re tattered a bit. Guys have to fill those holes and step up or you’re not going to find success.”

Pilon joined Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, Brett Leason, and Martin Fehervary who have all scored their first NHL goals this season. The Capitals, who are one of the oldest teams in the league, have experienced durability issues in their forward ranks, forcing Brian MacLellan to turn to the farm. Seven different rookies have dressed for the Capitals so far this season and six of them have scored at least one point (second-most in the NHL).

Pilon, 23, was playing his fifth-year pro with the Hershey Bears before getting the call and playing his second career NHL game. Pilon leads Hershey in goals (5) and points (11) through 13 games played.

“That’s all I can ask for when you come up here, being able to show that you’re a reliable player,” Pilon said. “A lot of positives for me.”

As for what his father — former NHL defenseman and legendary enforcer Rich Pilon (631 games) — might say of his milestone, Garrett was unsure.

“I have no clue,” he said laughing. “Waiting to see.”

Garrett is now seven goals away from tying his dad’s total, which Rich hit after 14 seasons in the NHL.

