Connor McMichael scores first career NHL goal after a totally calculated Alex Ovechkin pass

It took Connor McMichael nine games, but he’s finally got a goal.

Thursday, the Capitals rookie scored for the first time in his NHL career, beating Panthers’ goaltender Spencer Knight to tie the game 4-4 in the third period.

The clutch goal was made possible by a hailmary pass by a double-shifting Alex Ovechkin from behind the net.

Ovechkin, after losing control of the puck, sent a centering pass to the front of the net. The puck was deflected high into the air by a Panthers defender before finding McMichael in front of the net. Mikey wristed the biscuit so hard in and out of the net that officials had to review the goal to make sure the puck crossed the goal line.

Folks this one is TIED! pic.twitter.com/KI3I3M4XWs — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 5, 2021

McMichael pumped his fists and roared to celebrate. After going through the fist-bump line, McMichael hugged Ovechkin in the neutral zone. The point was Ovechkin’s third of the night.

NBC Sports Washinton’s Craig Laughlin remarked how cool it was that Ovi assisted on McMichael’s milestone goal before joking that Habs’ Hockey Hall of Famers Guy LaFleur and Larry Robinson assisted on his own.

The goal was McMichael’s third point of his young career. Connor previously scored his first NHL point with an assist on a TJ Oshie goal on October 25 against the Senators.

Congratulations, Connor. You are obviously the best Connor Mc in hockey.