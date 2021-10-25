Connor McMichael tallied his first NHL point against Ottawa. He did so with his family in attendance for the first time.

Connor McMichael’s name is finally on an NHL scoresheet.

The Capitals’ top prospect tallied an assist on a first-period TJ Oshie goal against the Ottawa Senators. The assist was McMichael’s first point of his NHL career. It took him five NHL games to reach the milestone.

That angle tho 😅 pic.twitter.com/7QVmREoI03 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 25, 2021

McMichael got the apple after a great exit out of the defensive zone by the second line. After taking a pass from Oshie in the middle of the ice, McMichael sent a pass to Anthony Mantha on the wing. Antony Manthony then found Timothy Jimothy on his backhand for the goal.

“Osh kind of kicked me the puck to me in the middle,” McMichael said at intermission to NBC Sports Washington. “I saw him driving back outside with speed and I threw it back out there to (Mantha). Obviously, he did the rest. It was good to get the first one out of the way here!”

According to The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, McMichael’s parents were watching him play in an NHL game for the first time.

Connor McMichael with his first NHL point. Credited with the assist on Oshie's second goal. McMichael has his parents in the crowd, first time they are watching him play live in an NHL regular season game. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 25, 2021

McMichael’s two brothers and several other family members were also there in support as well. “I think in total, I have 11 or 12 (here) so I got a pretty big crowd tonight,” he said.

Close to home ❤️🇨🇦 Both Lapierre and McMichael’s families in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/Oq27ruN3tA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2021

Later in the night, McMichael also registered a primary assist on TJ Oshie’s hat trick goal. So tonight also marks McMichael’s first multi-point game as well.

Coming into tonight’s game, McMichael ranked second on the team in individual high danger chances at 5v5 with six despite playing only three of the team’s first five games. Kuznetsov is first with seven.

Congratulations, Connor!

Photo: @Capitals