Hendrix Lapierre scores first NHL goal in first NHL game

The breakout star of training camp, Hendrix Lapierre, was a surprise addition to the opening-night roster. And tonight, in his first regular-season game, Lapierre scored his first career goal.

The first of many.

The Capitals opened the gate in the second period. Justin Schultz kicked off the scoring with a power-play marker, and moments later TJ Oshie set up Lapierre for this highlight-reel goal.

Oshie made the entry and served a backhand pass to Lapierre, who shot and fell to the ice in one hockey-pretty motion. Crashing into the boards, one goal into his NHL career, Lapierre was picked up off the ice by Oshie and greeted by his celebrating teammates.

Just call him Happy Lappy because he couldn’t stop smiling after the goal.

When Lapierre’s goal was announced by Wes Johnson, Alex Ovechkin patted Lapierre on the head while sitting on the bench.

Lapierre’s girlfriend and a bunch of hisfamily were at the game including his parents, sister, brother, and grandparents.

During the second intermission, Wayne Gretzky discussed Lapierre’s milestone marker and the joy Oshie had when he scored it.

“What makes the game so special is the players around you, with you,” Gretzky said on TNT. “Obviously, Oshie’s been in the league for a little bit of time. You get this 19-year-old kid who comes in his eyes are wide open, he’s so excited just to play in his first game.

“To score in your first game. I went four games before I scored. When you can score in your first game that’s pretty good.”

Lapierre’s 19 years old. He’s certainly got a good future in front of him.

Screenshot: TNT