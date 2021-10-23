Martin Fehervary scores first NHL goal against Flames

Martin Fehervary just scored his first NHL goal.

The 22-year-old rookie, who has been skating on the first pairing with John Carlson this season, ripped a wrist shot past Flames goaltender Daniel Vladař.

The tally set up a raucous celebration on the ice where Ovechkin pulled Fehervary into the goal hug.

Marty's 1st career NHL goal came just when needed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/isOIqZR98M — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 23, 2021

Fehervary benefitted from the Flames overplaying Tom Wilson down the boards and shading Ovechkin on the far side. That defense gave Fehervary the middle of the ice where he blasted a shot off Vladař’s blocker pad and in.

“I tried to join the rush,” Fehervary said to Al Koken at intermission. “[The puck] came back to me (from Tom Wilson). I saw an open lane to shoot and I shoot it. I’m really happy!”

Fehervary was congratulated on Twitter by fellow Slovakian, Peter Bondra.

Congrats to Martin @fehy6 on his first NHL career goal! 🇸🇰 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xEZwSBNhez — Peter Bondra (@PeterBondra12) October 23, 2021

Fehervary tallied his first NHL point nearly two years ago during the 2019-20 season, collecting an assist on a low-key Evgeny Kuznetsov goal during a blowout loss to the Flyers.

Despite spending a vast majority of the last two seasons in the minor leagues, Fehervary already appears to be a legitimate top-four defenseman in the NHL. This goal should be the first of many.

Screenshot: @Capitals