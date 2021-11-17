Home / News / The Los Angeles Kings are debuting their new alternate jerseys and chrome helmets against the Capitals

The Los Angeles Kings are debuting their new alternate jerseys and chrome helmets against the Capitals

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

November 17, 2021 10:20 pm

The Los Angeles Kings will look super shiny and fresh in their game against the Capitals on Wednesday night.

The Kings will be wearing their new alternate jerseys which bring back their ‘90s Heritage Logo.

The new sweaters are paired with chrome helmets and white gloves.

“I love them, they’re pretty sweet,” Kings forward Alex Iafallo said to LA Kings insider after the morning skate. “I feel like the retro and that logo alone is really cool and everybody’s going to be pretty excited about that. I know when I first put it on, it felt special and I’m very excited to wear it for the fans and get out there with it.”

The Kings will wear the jerseys three times during their seven-game homestand, beginning tonight. They’ll also rock the new alternates on November 24 against Toronto and November 27 against Ottawa.

The jerseys can be purchased on teamlastore.com.

The Kings originally debuted the chrome helmets during their Stadium Series game against the Colorado Avalanche in 2020. They are the second team in the NHL in recent history to wear shiny metallic buckets, joining the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tonight also marks the first hockey game being played since it was announced that Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena. The new name will take effect on Christmas Day.

Headline photo: @LAKings

, ,