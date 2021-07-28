Home / News / Capitals reportedly have interest in re-acquiring Vitek Vanecek after Seattle Kraken signs Philipp Grubauer

Capitals reportedly have interest in re-acquiring Vitek Vanecek after Seattle Kraken signs Philipp Grubauer

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

July 28, 2021 2:11 pm

The Seattle Kraken nabbed the best goaltender available in free agency, signing 2021 Vezina Trophy finalist and former Capital Philipp Grubauer to a six-year deal worth $5.9 million per season.

The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

But you’ll never believe what happened next.

The Kraken, who selected Vitek Vanecek in the Expansion Draft from the Washington Capitals, are now reportedly looking to move the Czech goaltender.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman tweeted that the Capitals are believed to have interest in bringing Vanecek back.

After being unable to acquire a backup goaltender during free agency, Brian MacLellan re-acquiring Vanecek would solidify the Capitals goaltending situation. The Capitals are expected to re-sign restricted free agent Ilya Samsonov, who is arbitration-eligible, to a bridge deal. Minor-league goaltenders Pheonix Copley and Zach Fucale could serve as a backup next season if the Capitals make no further moves.

What a crazy development.

, , ,