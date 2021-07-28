Capitals reportedly have interest in re-acquiring Vitek Vanecek after Seattle Kraken signs Philipp Grubauer

The Seattle Kraken nabbed the best goaltender available in free agency, signing 2021 Vezina Trophy finalist and former Capital Philipp Grubauer to a six-year deal worth $5.9 million per season.

The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

But you’ll never believe what happened next.

Don't mind if we do. 😏 The #SeaKraken have agreed to terms with goaltender @philgrubauer31 on a 6 year contract (5.9M AAV). pic.twitter.com/gSdeyGKwPO — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 28, 2021

The Kraken, who selected Vitek Vanecek in the Expansion Draft from the Washington Capitals, are now reportedly looking to move the Czech goaltender.

Signing Philipp Grubauer and pairing him with Chris Driedger would give the Kraken more experience in net beyond what they have now. It could then lead to them moving Vitek Vanecek for assets elsewhere. #SeaKraken — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) July 28, 2021

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman tweeted that the Capitals are believed to have interest in bringing Vanecek back.

Believe WASH would have interest in re-acquiring Vitek Vanecek if the Kraken so desired — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 28, 2021

After being unable to acquire a backup goaltender during free agency, Brian MacLellan re-acquiring Vanecek would solidify the Capitals goaltending situation. The Capitals are expected to re-sign restricted free agent Ilya Samsonov, who is arbitration-eligible, to a bridge deal. Minor-league goaltenders Pheonix Copley and Zach Fucale could serve as a backup next season if the Capitals make no further moves.

What a crazy development.