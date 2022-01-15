Live blog: Capitals play Islanders, make first visit to UBS Arena

The Washington Capitals are in Elmont, New York, to play their first game ever against the New York Islanders in the brand new UBS Arena.

Shortly before puck drop, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan was forced to make a flurry of roster moves due to COVID-19. Conor Sheary will not suit up while John Carlson was cleared and will play.

Vitek Vanecek will get the start for the Capitals while Semyon Varlamov will suit in net for the Isles.

The game is on NBC Sports Washington.

Tom Wilson scores on a purdy shot to make it 1-0 WSH

It’s Wilson’s 10th goal of the season and his first since December 6, 2021. Aliaksei Protas registered the primary assist.

TJ Oshie’s hurt and won’t return.

Alex Ovechkin scores the empty netter.

Capitals beat the Islanders 2-0. Garnet Hathaway, Nicklas Backstrom, and John Carlson all had crucial shot blocks to help seal the victory with the Islanders’ goalie pulled.

