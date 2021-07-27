Alex Ovechkin signs five-year, $47.5 million extension with Capitals

The Washington Capitals re-signed Alex Ovechkin on Tuesday.

The deal is worth $9.5 million per season, which is essentially the same salary ($9.54 million) Ovi made in his landmark 13-year, $124 million deal. The Capitals dealt defenseman Brenden Dillon the night before to net nearly $4 million in cap savings.

The contract will keep Ovechkin in Washington through the 2025-26 season. Ovechkin was his own agent during negotiations.

Here’s how the deal breaks down per The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun.

Alex Ovechkin contract structure: 2021-22

$1M salary

$4M signing bonus 2022-23

$1M salary

$9M sb 2023-24

$1M salary

$11.5M sb 2024-25

$5M salary

$6M sb 2025-26

$5M salary

$4M sb@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 27, 2021

The Capitals now have $4.14 million in cap space left with starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov (RFA) still to sign.

After signing Ovechkin for $9.5M, #ALLCAPS have $4.14M Cap Space with 18 Players on the Projected Roster (12F/6D/0G) RFA: Samsonovhttps://t.co/OLyyi1OrvO — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 27, 2021

Ovi announced the new contract on his social media shortly after 1 PM.

Ovechkin and the Capitals played coy on the negotiations for much of the year. But after the Capitals season ended, there was optimism.

“I’m confident,” Ovechkin said of re-signing. “We still have time. Obviously, I want to finish my career here. I’m pretty sure we will do something soon.

“Maybe we will sign contract right now after the meeting,” he said joking.

Whether it was intentional or not, Ovechkin remained unsigned through the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft, which allowed the Capitals to protect one extra forward such as TJ Oshie or Daniel Sprong.

The new contract will allow Ovechkin multiple opportunities to try and win another Cup in Washington with Nicklas Backstrom, but it will also give the Russian machine an opportunity to continue to chase down Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record – a record many once thought was unbreakable.

Ovechkin, who ended the 2020-21 season with 730 career goals, sits only 164 tallies behind Gretzky. With the new five-year deal, Ovechkin would need to average 33 goals per season to catch The Great One.

“You still have chances, man,” Ovechkin said in May, when asked about chasing Gretzky’s record. “You just have to go out there and do your thing. Maybe it will happen, maybe not. One step at a time.”

Ovechkin scored 50 goals eight times during his Capitals career and owns almost all of the organization’s franchise records for offense. He’s a bonafide first-ballot Hall of Famer and is the only player in NHL history to win a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe, a Calder, an Art Ross, a Hart, a Ted Lindsay, and a Maurice Richard Trophy.

We’ve been blessed to be able to watch Ovi play hockey in DC for the last 16 years and now we have the opportunity to do so for a few more years. It’s a gr8 day in DC Sports history.

𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐀 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐈𝐓𝐀𝐋. The Washington Capitals have re-signed captain Alex Ovechkin to a five-year, $47.5 million contract. Full Details: https://t.co/iLXnd3MUZy#ALLCAPS | #Gr8 pic.twitter.com/coS7gHTpS6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 27, 2021

