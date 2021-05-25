Alex Ovechkin is confident about signing an extension with the Caps: ‘I want to finish my career here. I’m pretty sure we will do something soon.’

Alex Ovechkin’s 13-year, $124 million contract, which he originally signed in 2008, expires on July 28 – the first day of NHL free agency this year.

After a season full of little to no updates from Capitals GM Brian MacLellan or Ovi about a contract extension, there seemed to be a reason for concern. But during Breakdown Day on Tuesday morning, Ovi assuaged those worries, saying he wanted to end his NHL career as a Capital.

“I’m confident,” Ovechkin said of re-signing. “We still have time. Obviously, I want to finish my career here. I’m pretty sure we will do something soon.”

Ovechkin confirmed that he was acting as his own agent during those contract talks.

“Yeah. I was talking to Ted and I am talking to Mac,” he said. “We still have time, so as soon as we are going to do something you will find out.”

When asked by The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir what “soon” meant, Ovi joked, “Maybe we will sign contract right now after the meeting.”

As for next season, Ovechkin had empathy for Brian MacLellan on figuring out how to work his new deal under the salary cap and keep the team as competitive with the Seattle Kraken expansion draft rapidly approaching.

“I am not a GM. I am a player,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously, it is going to be a hard situation for him. I am pretty sure next year we are going to have the same group of guys and we are going to have a good team.”

[Please note in referring to the 2021-22 Capitals, Ovi referred to the team with the subject pronounce we.]

Despite losing in the first round for a third consecutive year, Ovechkin still wants to continue his career and do so in the NHL.

“I just love the game,” Ovechkin said. “I love to be around the guys. I love to be on the ice and have fun. Soon as I am not able to do something out there, I won’t. I still love it. I still have passion for it.”

Screenshot: Zoom