Capitals re-acquire Vitek Vanecek from Seattle Kraken for second round pick

And we’re back where we started.

The Capitals have acquired goalie Vitek Vanecek from the Seattle Kraken. You may remember Vitek Vanecek from the Washington Capitals, the team he played for up until like one week ago.

The Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported the trade.

As mentioned on @Sportsnet today, #SeaKraken flipping Vitek Vanecek back to #caps for a 2023 2nd round pick. @DFOHockey — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 28, 2021

The snake eats its tail. The Washington Capitals lost Vanecek to Seattle in the expansion draft. Then they traded defender Brenden Dillon to Winnipeg for a second round pick. Now that same second round pick has been traded Seattle in exchange for Vanecek, whom you may remember from two sentences ago.

All those tearful goodbyes seem kind of weird now.

Vanecek, 25, made his NHL debut with the Caps last season, playing in 37 games before suffering a season-ending injury in the playoffs.

The #SeaKraken have traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the Washington Capitals for a second round pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft. Thanks for an unforgettable week, Vitek. <3 pic.twitter.com/MXeprS6QG2 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 28, 2021

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals: