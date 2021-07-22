Vitek Vanecek thanks Capitals ‘for everything you have done for me in last 6 years’

Vitek Vanecek took to Instagram on Thursday to say his own goodbyes to the city and organization that helped him reach his dream of playing in the NHL. Vanecek was selected in the Expansion Draft by the Seattle Kraken.

Earlier in the morning, Vanecek received an outpouring of messages from his former teammates, some of which he replied to on his Instagram Story.

“Thank you @capitals for everything what you have done for me in last 6 years,” wrote Vanecek. “Thank you to amazing fans, it was pleasure to get chance to play here. I’ve made memories and friends and I already miss this city.”

Vanecek posted a 21-10-4 record, 2.69 GAA, and .902 save percentage during his only season with the Capitals. He started one game in the 2021 playoffs.

Headline photo: @Capitals