Caps vs Penguins pregame: Classic rivalry

Fresh off a three-game sweep against the New York Islanders, the Caps are hosting their old rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, at home. The Caps will be missing Alex Ovechkin and the Penguins have Evgeni Malkin as a game-time decision. Does this even count as a classic Caps/Pens rivalry game if Ovi and Malkin are out? We’ll see.

Puck drop will be at 7 PM and Pete is back with your recap.

Record 32-15-3 32-13-4 Shot Attempt % 51.1% 51.1% PDO 101.5 102.3 Power Play 22.6% 26.3% Penalty Kill 77.8% 82.9%

Projected Lines

Alex Ovechkin is still out, John Carlson is a game-time decision, Vitek Vanecek is in net:

Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie

Sheary – Eller – Raffl

Hagelin – Dowd -Hathaway Orlov – Schultz

Dillon – TvR

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 🌮 🚽

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

In other news

Auston Matthews? Still not too bad at this whole hockey thing!

Auston Matthews is good at hockey pic.twitter.com/JPcjTSSQSh — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 29, 2021

Storylines

Devilish history

I don’t pay much attention to the New Jersey Devils, but I could’ve easily come up with multiple other things that are more embarrassing than this????

According to Bar Down, this is the most embarrassing moment in the history of the New Jersey Devils. In all the years of their history, this is the most embarrassing thing. According to Bar Down. pic.twitter.com/VNgTgHPyJk — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 29, 2021

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Pens

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB