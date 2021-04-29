Caps vs Penguins pregame: Classic rivalry

By Elyse Bailey
Fresh off a three-game sweep against the New York Islanders, the Caps are hosting their old rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, at home. The Caps will be missing Alex Ovechkin and the Penguins have Evgeni Malkin as a game-time decision. Does this even count as a classic Caps/Pens rivalry game if Ovi and Malkin are out? We’ll see.
Puck drop will be at 7 PM and Pete is back with your recap.
|Record
|32-15-3
|32-13-4
|Shot Attempt %
|51.1%
|51.1%
|PDO
|101.5
|102.3
|Power Play
|22.6%
|26.3%
|Penalty Kill
|77.8%
|82.9%
Alex Ovechkin is still out, John Carlson is a game-time decision, Vitek Vanecek is in net:
Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Raffl
Hagelin – Dowd -Hathaway
Orlov – Schultz
Dillon – TvR
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🚽
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
Auston Matthews? Still not too bad at this whole hockey thing!
Auston Matthews is good at hockey pic.twitter.com/JPcjTSSQSh
— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 29, 2021
I don’t pay much attention to the New Jersey Devils, but I could’ve easily come up with multiple other things that are more embarrassing than this????
According to Bar Down, this is the most embarrassing moment in the history of the New Jersey Devils. In all the years of their history, this is the most embarrassing thing. According to Bar Down. pic.twitter.com/VNgTgHPyJk
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 29, 2021
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
