Alex Ovechkin to miss third straight game, John Carlson a game-time decision against Penguins

By Ian Oland

April 29, 2021 11:48 am

John Carlson and Alex Ovechkin missed Thursday’s morning skate ahead of the Capitals’ big game against the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins. Both players have lower-body injuries.

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Carlson will be a game-time decision while Ovechkin will miss his third straight game. For Ovi, it will be the 19th game he’s missed in his career due to injury.

Here’s how the Capitals lined up during the skate.

Carlson briefly missed time during the Capitals-Islanders game, Tuesday. The Norris Trophy finalist was hit in the knee by a shot and immediately went down to the locker room with trainers. He returned minutes later and finished the game.

While Carlson may be unable to suit up, the Capitals have another regular that’s ready to step back into the lineup. Justin Schultz, who suffered a lower-body injury a week and a half ago, shedded his no-contact jersey during practice and is available to play tonight.

