Alex Ovechkin to miss third straight game, John Carlson a game-time decision against Penguins

John Carlson and Alex Ovechkin missed Thursday’s morning skate ahead of the Capitals’ big game against the second-place Pittsburgh Penguins. Both players have lower-body injuries.

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Carlson will be a game-time decision while Ovechkin will miss his third straight game. For Ovi, it will be the 19th game he’s missed in his career due to injury.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette confirms Vitek Vanecek will start vs. the Penguins tonight. He said Justin Schultz (lower body) is available to play. John Carlson (lower body) will be a game time decision. Alex Ovechkin (lower body) will definitely miss his third in a row. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 29, 2021

Here’s how the Capitals lined up during the skate.

Capitals at morning skate: Sprong-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie

Sheary-Eller-Raffl

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Orlov-Schultz

Dillon-TvR

Chara-Jensen Ovechkin (lower-body), not skating, remains day-to-day Carlson (lower-body), not skating, and will be a game-time decision — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 29, 2021

Carlson briefly missed time during the Capitals-Islanders game, Tuesday. The Norris Trophy finalist was hit in the knee by a shot and immediately went down to the locker room with trainers. He returned minutes later and finished the game.

John Carlson left the game briefly in the first period after blocking a shot off his knee. He's back already. "When you get hit in that spot, it often goes numb," @Laughlin18 — Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 27, 2021

While Carlson may be unable to suit up, the Capitals have another regular that’s ready to step back into the lineup. Justin Schultz, who suffered a lower-body injury a week and a half ago, shedded his no-contact jersey during practice and is available to play tonight.

My friend here, Justin, he’s back tonight my guy 😩 pic.twitter.com/Yr68ZXDWJ5 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 29, 2021