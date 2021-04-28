Alex Ovechkin has a trampoline at his house

Alex Ovechkin missed the Capitals’ optional practice on Wednesday, marking the sixth straight day he was unable to skate with the team. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t stay active.

Wednesday morning, Nastya Ovechkina posted video of Ovi jumping on the family’s trampoline outside the house. The Great 8 can be seen clutching his youngest son, Ilya, while Sergei gets some serious air.

Video

The family’s fun day out comes after last night’s 1-0 Capitals’ victory over the New York Islanders. The Capitals swept the Islanders in the two teams’ mini-series, winning all three games this last week.

Ovi watch last night’s game in the stands, sitting up in the press box.

Meanwhile, Ovi’s family and personal trainer, Pavel, watched the game from the lower bowl.

Screenshot courtesy of @nastyashubskaya