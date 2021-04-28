Alex Ovechkin has a trampoline at his house

Alex Ovechkin missed the Capitals’ optional practice on Wednesday, marking the sixth straight day he was unable to skate with the team. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t stay active.
Wednesday morning, Nastya Ovechkina posted video of Ovi jumping on the family’s trampoline outside the house. The Great 8 can be seen clutching his youngest son, Ilya, while Sergei gets some serious air.
The family’s fun day out comes after last night’s 1-0 Capitals’ victory over the New York Islanders. The Capitals swept the Islanders in the two teams’ mini-series, winning all three games this last week.
Ovi watch last night’s game in the stands, sitting up in the press box.
Meanwhile, Ovi’s family and personal trainer, Pavel, watched the game from the lower bowl.
Screenshot courtesy of @nastyashubskaya
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On