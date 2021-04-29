Capitals to wear military-themed jerseys during warmups of Penguins game

The Washington Capitals will shed their red home jerseys during warmups of Thursday’s Penguins game and rock Military-themed jerseys to raise money for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).

The specialty jerseys come in a black camouflage color and feature the Capitals’ crest in a white, spray-painted style. The numbers and captain designations are red with white trim while the nameplates are white. The jerseys also have two special shoulder patches: 1) a subtractive United States flag and 2) an “I Salute” nametag.

The jerseys will be autographed after the game and will be available for auction along with autographed military-themed pucks.

Photos

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals and MSE Foundation Military Auction Now Open ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Military Auction presented by LIUNA benefiting Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is now open at WashCaps.com/militaryauction. Tonight’s Capitals vs. Penguins game marks the organization’s 19th annual Military Night presented by LIUNA. The auction features autographed, Capitals Military-themed jerseys and pucks. The Military Auction will close Friday, May 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. EST. Proceeds will be used by TAPS to care for the families of America’s fallen heroes. Capitals players Nic Dowd and Nick Jensen recently participated in a virtual reunion with TAPS families who had attended past Capitals and TAPS events. During the call, the families and players discussed military loved ones and hockey. Click here for footage. The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the leading national organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America’s fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to all those grieving the death of a military loved one through peer-based emotional support, connections with grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline, all at no cost to surviving families. For more information please visit TAPS.org or call 202.588.TAPS(8277). Military Night is an evening dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served the country in the armed forces. The Capitals will pay tribute to the military throughout the evening through in-game and intermission activities. For exclusive Military Night coverage, join the Virtual Gameday Experience presented by NBC Sports Washington at washingtoncaps.com/virtualgameday.