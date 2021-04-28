JG Pageau challenges Zdeno Chara and Tom Wilson, instantly regrets it

New York Islanders forward JG Pageau is generously listed as 5’10” and 180 pounds on his NHL.com profile page.

Pageau looked every inch of it during a late third-period fracas he instigated with Zdeno Chara and Tom Wilson, two of the tallest players in the league, during the New York Islanders’ 1-0 loss at Capital One Arena.

Trying to get his team going, Pageau started mouthing off and getting into the two Capitals’ faces. It did not end well.

Video

Chara punched Pageau in the face with his own stick. Wilson began laughing before throwing a punch. Both Capitals players ganged up on Pageau. No Islanders came to his rescue.

it's the stick drop for us pic.twitter.com/yjaw4nr1bb — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 28, 2021

Here are some of the fun comments from Instagram:

When your little brother wants the smoke

Lol looks like Rey Mysterio in a handicap match against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre

When the big kids bully u during the lunch break

They cut the part where they grabbed em by his ankles and shook em upside down for all of his lunch money

Seniors bullying the freshman

Perhaps Pageau got the last laugh, however, because he took Wilson off the ice for matching roughing penalties – though that was a questionable call.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington