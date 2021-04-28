Caps do it to the Isles again: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals did it to the New York Islanders again, dominating them at even strength on the way to a 1-0 victory. That’s three in a row against the Isles.
The Caps outshot the Isles 33 to 18 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 60 to 30.
At 44 years & 40 days, Zdeno Chara is the oldest player in NHL history to pick up a fighting major. @NHLonNBCSports research pic.twitter.com/boMhV4dxUQ
— Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) April 28, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
