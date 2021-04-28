Caps do it to the Isles again: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals did it to the New York Islanders again, dominating them at even strength on the way to a 1-0 victory. That’s three in a row against the Isles.

The Caps outshot the Isles 33 to 18 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 60 to 30.

This was a massacre everywhere but the scoreboard. The Caps at five-on-five doubled up on the Isles in shot attempts 60 to 30, out-scoring chanced them 37 to 13, and out-high danger chanced them 20 to 4. I don’t really need to say much more about that. The numbers speak for themselves and you could all see that Vitek Vanecek basically could have slept through most of the game that was played at even strength. That’s some damn fine hockey, folks.

Daniel Sprong scored his tenth goal of the season on the game's first shot a little under 90 seconds into regulation. Sprong is the eighth Caps player with at least ten goals this season and both Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nic Dowd currently sit with nine apiece.

It felt like the Caps bottom-six forwards were shot out of a cannon in this one. Those two lines combined at five-on-five to out-attempt the Isles 33 to 12, out-scoring chance them 21 to 4, and out-high danger chance them twelve to two. Give me more of that.

At 44 years & 40 days, Zdeno Chara is the oldest player in NHL history to pick up a fighting major. @NHLonNBCSports research pic.twitter.com/boMhV4dxUQ — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) April 28, 2021

All three defensive pairings were stellar and I have no idea how Trevor van Riemsdyk was not signed by someone else to play every game for them, but I’m gonna highlight the top pairing. With John Carlson on the ice at five-on-five the Caps out-attempted New York 27 to 10, out-scoring chanced them 19 to 5, and out-high danger chanced them twelve to one. You’re probably getting sick of the verbiage in this post kinda getting repeated but the Caps laid an absolute smackdown at even strength and I’m enjoying it. Sue me.

Vanecek made 18 stops in his second career shutout. He leads all rookie netminders in wins with 18 and is now two wins away from tying Bob Mason (1986-87) for the second-most wins by a rookie goaltender in a single season in franchise history.

Three little plays that have nothing to do with numbers that I wanted to still appreciate. The first being Zdeno Chara coming to Michael Raffl's defense by pummeling Matt Martin in a fight. The second is Tom Wilson laying out to block a shot on a key, late penalty kill that sent the Isles out of the zone. The third came right after that block when van Riemsdyk absolutely mauled Mat Barzal with a clean body check that ended that rush up ice.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Headline photo: KP8 Design