They’ll take all three: Caps beat Islanders 1-0

For the third time in a row, the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders did battle atop the NHL’s East Division. Could the Caps sweep all three or would the Isles play spoiler in front of fans in DC for the first time this season?
Daniel Sprong stayed hot, picking the top corner after a net drive to open the scoring. Nada in the second. Nada in the third.
Vitek Vanecek with a shutout.
Caps beat Islanders 1-0!
As we welcome our fans back, we wanted to make sure and have hundreds of frontline workers in the building.
Thank you for making this possible!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/gFXBA4Az9r
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 27, 2021
Jeff Zucker of Turner Sports says network’s approach to its NBA studio shows will carry over to its NHL shows. So fun will be allowed. What a concept.
— Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) April 27, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsIsles Tan 4 da Fans pic.twitter.com/ibYvvYnGvs
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 28, 2021
Next up for the Caps is two in a row at home against the annoyingly good Pittsburgh Penguins that refuse to lose a game right now. Big week this is.
